A Delta Kappa Gamma scholarship for $500, awarded by Boone County’s Beta Epsilon Chapter, is available to assist a young woman who has an education major, during her semester of student teaching.
Applicants must be Boone County residents, enrolled in a college or university and preparing for student teaching during the 2023-24 school year.
Applications are available from Lynn Hiller, 94 W. Main St., Jamestown, IN 46147, by calling 765-676-5166, or by emailing to lhiller@embarqmail.com.
Applications must be completed and returned to the scholarship committee no later than Sept. 15.
