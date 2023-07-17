Lebanon, IN (46052)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.