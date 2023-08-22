“Loyalty to the country always. Loyalty to the government when it deserves it.”
Mark Twain
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and west central Indiana. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 8 AM Wednesday to midnight EDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT. An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Here are some recommended actions that the public can take: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above. For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at: https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch
