Wayne Clifton Patchett – Service: 11 a.m. today at Mechanicsburg Christian Church, 650 W. Horton Road, Kirklin. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
James Allen Busenbarrick – Service: 11 a.m. today at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Marilene O. Frederick – Service: 2 p.m. today at Harvestime Fellowship Church, 7925 Old Union Road, Jamestown. Visitation: Four hours prior to the service.
