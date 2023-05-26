Lois Marie Martin – Memorial reception: 3-5 p.m. today at Old Dominion Clubhouse, 185 Dominion Drive, Zionsville.
Margie George - Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.
Linda D. Dickerson - Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Graveside service to follow at the Jamestown IOOF Cemetery. Celebration of life: 1:30 to 4 p.m. that day at 6064 S. S.R. 75, Jamestown.
