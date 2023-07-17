Betty L. Brown - Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Susie Hedges - Service: 1 pm. Friday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Katherine M. ‘Kay’ Weismiller – Celebration of Life: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Red Bridge Park & Marina, 697 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
Dwight Bridge – Service: Noon Saturday at Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to service.
