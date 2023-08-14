Bob Wills – Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary.
Franklin Theodore ‘Ted’ Oliphant – Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Memory Gardens, 6851 S. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown.
David Eugene Summers – 11 a.m. Saturday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Ralph Edward Butler – Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at New Ross Christian Church, 212 Main St., New Ross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.