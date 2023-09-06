Nancy L. Milburn – Service: 4 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Harold E. 'Bob' Byrd - Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Bonnie Batts – Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.
Jane Ellen Sharpe – Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Saturday at Hope Community Church, 665 W. 375 N., Lebanon.
William 'Bill' Riley - Service: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
