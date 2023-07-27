Daniel Melvin Howell - Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Beverly Ann Branstetter - Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Burkhart Funeral Home, 201 W. Wabash Ave., Crawfordsville. Visitation: Three hours prior to the service.
James and Donna Anderson - Inurnments: 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Browns Wonder Cemetery, 4075 Elm Swamp Road, Lebanon.
Kelly (Sewell) Utsler – Service: 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Dover Christian Church, 955 Ind. 75, Lebanon.
Mary Martha Dome – Celebration of Life: Noon Aug. 5 at Peace Chapel, Crown Hill Mausoleum, 700 38th St., Indianapolis. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Patricia Elaine Totton – Service: 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Flanner Buchanan, 15 W. Pine St., Zionsville. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
