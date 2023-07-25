Cecilia Bea Crockett - Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the Indianapolis North Stake Center of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11257 Temple Drive, Carmel. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Stephen Timme – Service: Noon Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel. Visitation: An hour prior to the service.
Anthony M. Cleary – Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Friday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
Kelly (Sewell) Utsler - Service: 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Dover Christian Church, 955 Ind. 75, Lebanon.
Mary Martha Dome – Celebration of Life: Noon Aug. 5 at Peace Chapel, Crown Hill Mausoleum, 700 38th St., Indianapolis. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Patricia Elaine Totton – Service: 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Flanner Buchanan, 15 W. Pine St., Zionsville. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
