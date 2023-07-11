Janet L. Meece – Service: 11 a.m. today at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
William Frank Linder – Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home, 5342 E. Washington St., Indianapolis. Visitation: Four hours prior to the service.
Dr. Lawrence Bruce Shaffer – Service: 11 a.m. July 18 at Lebanon Christian Church, 610 W. 25 N., Lebanon. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. July 17 at the church.
Katherine M. “Kay” Weismiller – Celebration of Life: 5-8 p.m. July 21 at Red Bridge Park & Marina, 697 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
