Thomas Godby – Service: 2 p.m. today at the Sheridan First United Methodist Church, 207 E. 2nd St., Sheridan.
William ‘Bill’ Riley – Service: 3 p.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Kathleen McConnell – Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Perry Cole – Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Four hours prior to the service.
