Bonnie Batts – Service: 10 a.m. today at Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
Jane Ellen Sharpe – Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. today at Hope Community Church, 665 W. 375 N., Lebanon.
James Scott Bush - Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Milledgeville United Methodist Church, 4382-4498 S. Edlin Road, Lebanon. Visitation: Three hours prior to the service.
Raymond Eugene Bennington – 1 p.m. Monday at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 125 W. Sycamore, Zionsville. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
William 'Bill' Riley - Service: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
