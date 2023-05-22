Timothy D. Jordan – Service: 2 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Brittany Hoape Smith - Service: 6 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Jerry Trapp - Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Dorothy M. (Hine) Smith - Service: Noon Thursday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. today at Armes-Hunt Funeral Home, Jones-Smith Chapel, 259 N. Main St., Upland, and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Myers Mortuary in Lebanon.
Ruth Evelyn Kincaid Norris - Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Four hours prior to the service.
