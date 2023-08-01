Beverly J. Newhart – Service: 1 p.m. today at Old Union Church, 5681 S. 500 W., Jamestown. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
James and Donna Anderson - Inurnments: 1 p.m. Friday at Browns Wonder Cemetery, 4075 Elm Swamp Road, Lebanon.
Kelly (Sewell) Utsler – Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Dover Christian Church, 955 Ind. 75, Lebanon.
Mary Martha Dome – Celebration of Life: Noon Saturday at Peace Chapel, Crown Hill Mausoleum, 700 38th St., Indianapolis. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Patricia Elaine Totton – Service: 5 p.m. Saturday at Flanner Buchanan, 15 W. Pine St., Zionsville. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Ralph Edward Butler - Service: 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at New Ross Christian Church, 212 Main St., New Ross.
