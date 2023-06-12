Shawn E. Maddox - Service: 2 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Mike A. Quick - Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Philip S. Biggs, M.D. – Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Mark C. Etchison - Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
