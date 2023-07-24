Phyllis Joan Neese - Mass of the Resurrection: Noon today at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 319 E. South St., Lebanon. Rosary: 9 a.m. today, with visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
Tom Springer - Visitation: 4-6 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
Michael James Dunk – Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Visitation: Three hours prior to the service.
Cecilia Bea Crockett - Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the Indianapolis North Stake Center of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11257 Temple Drive, Carmel. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Anthony M. Cleary – Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Friday at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
Kelly (Sewell) Utsler - Service: 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Dover Christian Church, 955 Ind. 75, Lebanon.
Mary Martha Dome – Celebration of Life: Noon Aug. 5 at Peace Chapel, Crown Hill Mausoleum, 700 38th St., Indianapolis. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Patricia Elaine Totton – Service: 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Flanner Buchanan, 15 W. Pine St., Zionsville. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.