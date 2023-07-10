Parker Thomas James Lemen
Lane and Joanna Lemen of Frankfort are the parents of a son born July 2 at Witham Hospital in Lebanon. Parker Thomas James Lemen weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces at birth.
He was welcomed by a sister, Madyson, 10.
Maternal grandparents are Wesley and Sandra McBrynt of Ava, Missouri.
Paternal grandparents are Don Whiteman of Frankfort and Jerlene Diaz of Frankfort.
- - -
Wyatt Earnest Arthur
Megan Martin and Jacob Arthur are the parents of a son born July 7 at Witham Hospital in Lebanon. Wyatt Earnest Arthur weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces at birth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.