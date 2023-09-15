The Witham Volunteer Organization is hosting its annual Fall Mum Sale Sept. 21 and 22.
Amy Mitchell, director of the Volunteer Organization, said there was such a great response to the fundraiser last year, that more were ordered for this year’s sale.
Mums will also be sold at two locations on the hospital campus this year – at the hospital’s main entrance and also at the North Pavilion, Entrance A, on the northeast corner of the hospital campus.
Mums will be sold at the main entrance from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday and at the North Pavilion entrance from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday only (while supplies last).
Choose from an assortment of 9-inch mums and kale in a variety of colors, for $10 each and a limited quantity of 12-inch mums for $26 each.
Cash, debit and credit cards and local checks will be accepted.
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Witham Volunteer Organization Scholarship Program and various need initiatives for Witham.
Witham Health Services has offices in Crawfordsville, Frankfort, Jamestown, Lebanon, Thorntown, Whitestown at Anson and Zionsville.
For more information on the hospital, visit the website at www.witham.org.
