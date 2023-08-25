The caves at Wyandotte Caves State Recreation Area (SRA) in Crawford County are open for fee-based, guided cave tours.
Tours are offered on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
Wyandotte Caves SRA is managed by nearby O’Bannon Woods State Park and is home to Little Wyandotte and Big Wyandotte caves.
In 2009, state officials closed Wyandotte and all other caves, tunnels, sinkholes, and abandoned mines on Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties in an attempt to slow the westward movement of white nose syndrome (WNS), a disease that kills bats.
The caves reopened in 2016 during Indiana State Parks’ Centennial Celebration with decontamination protocols in place for guests to reduce the possible movement of WNS to other caves. The caves were closed again in 2020 as part of DNR’s COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
Big Wyandotte Cave will close to tours after Labor Day weekend because it is a significant overwintering refuge for Indiana bats. Little Wyandotte Cave will remain open in September and October for scheduled tours with school and other groups.
“We are looking forward to introducing a new generation of visitors to this unique cave system and its features while remembering the significance of this site as a winter hibernating location for the federally endangered Indiana bat,” said Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks.
The two types of tours offered mirror the schedule followed before the pandemic, and fees remain the same as they were in 2016-19.
Big Wyandotte Cave tours are offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday or by reservation Monday through Thursday for children ages 6-11 and adults ages 12 and older. The huge underground “Monument Mountain” is a highlight of this 1.5-mile trip through the deeper sections of Big Wyandotte Cave. Rare formations called helicities, plus gypsum, epsomite, and prehistoric flint quarries add variety. Tours of Big Wyandotte are considered rugged and are available only to visitors ages 6 and older.
Little Wyandotte tours start at 9 a.m. and are available every half-hour until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday or by reservation Monday through Thursday for groups.
Little Wyandotte Cave is smaller and totally separated from Big Wyandotte Cave. It offers a comprehensive view of many flowstone and dripstone formations on the 30-minute tour. Sometimes cave-dwelling species can also be seen. Tours of Little Wyandotte Cave are considered easy and are open to all ages.
To make reservations for a group, call the park office at 812-738-8232.
Learn more about O’Bannon Woods and Wyandotte Caves online at on.IN.gov/obannonwoodssp
